Hugh Freeze's Auburn offers scholarship to elite Duke commit for the Class of 2026

Three-star defensive lineman Ayden Cain delivered an outstanding performance at the Under Armour Atlanta camp this week. The Duke commit impressed coaches nationwide with his high-level play, which helped him secure a scholarship from Hugh Freeze's Auburn.

On Sunday, Cain announced the offer on X, tagging Auburn defensive tackle coach Vontrell King-Williams.

"#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Auburn @CoachKingWill," Cain tweeted.

The Gainesville High School (Georgia) standout has been recognized for his strong hand technique and ability to play with leverage. His skill set allows him to beat double teams, disrupt blocking schemes and generate consistent backfield penetration.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Cain recorded 61 tackles, 42 solo stops, 29 pressures, 15 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup. He is the No. 57 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 64 prospect in Georgia, according to On3.

Can Auburn flip Ayden Cain from Duke?

Ayden Cain has been committed to Duke since August, but in the last few days, Florida, Auburn, Texas, Vanderbilt, and Miami have contacted him. However, while speaking with Rivals at the Under Armour Atlanta camp, he reaffirmed that he is “1,000 percent” committed to Duke.

Duke’s coaching staff, including head coach Manny Diaz, defensive tackles coach Gabe Infante and defensive analyst Alex Devine, have consistently made Cain feel like a priority. Their strong relationship with him makes it unlikely that Auburn or any other program will sway his commitment.

"Duke is very special because first of all, a Duke Degree is special," Cain said, via 247Sports. "They've basically seen me at my worst and love me no matter what. I have a great relationship with literally everyone in that building including players, I fit the scheme they want and I'm everything they want In a Duke DLINEMAN and I love everyone there!"

Duke's 2026 class ranks No. 35 in the nation with four committed players, while Auburn has six committed players in the cycle and ranks No. 3. Except for safety Wayne Henry, all other Tigers prospects this cycle are four-star players.

