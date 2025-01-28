Hugh Freeze's Auburn secures commitment of elite running back to the Class of 2025

Three-star running back Omar Mabson committed to Auburn's 2025 class. The Auburn High School standout was initially a 2026 class prospect but reclassified last month before choosing Hugh Freeze's program on Monday over schools like Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, USC and Vanderbilt, among others.

“I love everything about it,” Mabson told On3 following his Auburn commitment. “It’s home. The coaches, the relationships, I love everything about it.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, the 5-foot-9, 200-pound prospect Mabson rushed for 1,515 yards and 29 touchdowns on 184 carries while also catching 10 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. His performance helped Auburn High achieve a 10-1 record and reach the Class 7A quarterfinals. As a sophomore in 2023, he amassed 1,283 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

"I think he (Mabson) will step in there and make Auburn university a better football team, and I think Auburn will make him a better player," Auburn High coach Keith Etheredge said, via AL.com.

Oman Mabson is the No. 66 running back, the No. 32 recruit in Alabama and the No. 818 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also boasts a 4.4-second 40-yard dash.

Omar Mabson raves about Auburn coaches

Auburn secured 25 signees in the 2025 class during the early signing period last month, and Omar Mabson became the Tigers' 26the commitment. The cycle ranks No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 6 in the nation. It has also added 16 players from the transfer portal so far.

Offensive coordinator Derrick Nix recruited Mabdon at Auburn.

“Coach Nix is my dog," Mabson told Auburn Live. "He’s real cool and shows real love."

Alongside Nix, Hugh Freeze also went in-home for a visit to see Mabson, which made him feel like a priority.

"Coach Freeze, having him in the house, the top general, it’s always cool to have him in the house," Mabson said.

Omar Mabson will officially sign with Auburn on Feb. 5. He will be the second running back signed in the Tigers' 2025 class, joining four-star prospect Alvin Henderson. Together, they will complement five-star quarterback Deuce Knight next season.

