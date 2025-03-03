Hugh Freeze's Auburn trends for five-star 2026 class safety with a scheduled visit

Five-star safety Jireh Edwards is one of the best uncommitted prospects in the 2026 class and has some major visits coming up. He is a key target for Auburn and is set to visit Hugh Freeze's program on April 5.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Edwards attends St. Frances Academy in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He is the No. 4 safety in the 2026 class, the No. 3 prospect in Maryland and No. 46 overall in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Coaches view him as a versatile safety who can cover the post, match up with receivers in one-on-one situations, and play effectively in the box.

“Schools say that they don’t see that a lot,” Edwards said on Feb. 3, via Dawg Nation. “I can be the most versatile player on the field in any scheme.”

Ad

Besides Auburn, Edwards is also scheduled to visit Alabama on March 20, Texas A&M on March 22, LSU on March 27 and Oregon on April 18.

What is Auburn's standing in Jireh Edwards' recruitment?

Ahead of his upcoming visits, Jireh Edwards has Auburn among his top schools, with the Tigers having the highest chance of securing his commitment at 19.7%, according to On3.

In an interview with Dawg Nation in February, Edwards highlighted key factors that will influence his decision, and Auburn meets all of them.

Ad

“A coach that can relate to what type of player I am and a place where I want to live at,” Edward said. “Some where that I would love to live at. I don’t believe in the transfer portal. That’s not me. So whatever school that gets me is going to have me for three years or even more. But my goal is a three-year plan.

Ad

“Other things I can say is the head coach. The factor of the head coach. The environment. Just being somewhere I would have a good time at.”

The Tigers have already secured the commitment of St. Frances Academy’s three-star safety Wayne Henry. He could encourage Edwards to join him in Auburn’s 2026 class, which ranks No. 5 in the nation with six committed players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback