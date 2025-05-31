Hurricanes signee Shelton Henderson shares 2-word reaction as former Ivy League commit JJ Laboy flips to join him at Miami 

Four-star Miami Hurricanes signee Shelton Henderson shared his reaction to JJ Laboy's commitment to the Hurricanes on Friday. He reposted Laboy's announcement on his Instagram story, adding a simple two-word caption.
"My brudddda," he wrote.
JJ Laboy was previously committed to Columbia University, having chosen the Ivy League school over offers from FIU, Jacksonville, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, Texas State, New Orleans, Sam Houston and UC Riverside. However, he has changed course and will now join Henderson, along with fellow 2025 prospects Dante Allen and Timotej Malovec, under Jai Lucas' tutelage at Miami.
Laboy is a 6-foot-2 point guard who recently wrapped up his high school basketball career at St. Francis Episcopal School in Houston, Texas. In his final season, he played a key role in leading the Episcopal Wolves to a first-place finish in the TAPPS 4A District 6 region. The team closed out the year with a 30-8 overall record.
Shelton Henderson, on the other hand, spent his senior year at Bellaire High School in Texas, where he was also a standout performer. He averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, playing a key role in the Bellaire Cardinals' first-place finish in the Texas Region III 6A District 18.
His strong performance also helped lead the team to the state championship final, where they narrowly fell to Duncanville in a hard-fought 54-52 loss.
Shelton Henderson decommitted from Duke
Like Laboy, Henderson didn't originally commit to Miami. He initially pledged to play for the Duke Blue Devils, joining a highly touted class that included the Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer. However, Henderson later decided to decommit from Duke and ultimately chose Miami as his new destination.
Henderson's de-commitment from Duke and eventual decision to join the Hurricanes came after coach Jai Lucas made a similar move. Lucas, who previously served as an assistant at Duke and played a key role in Henderson's initial recruitment, later took up the coaching role at Miami.
While it's unclear if Lucas's move directly influenced Henderson's decision, there might be a possible connection.
Interestingly, Henderson, alongside Laboy, will be competing against Duke in the ACC conference next season.