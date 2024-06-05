"I am 1000-percent locked-in with my commitment": Top high school prospect Duke Johnson showcases affinity towards his "dream school"

The Miami Dolphins legendary running back Duke Johnson may have hung up his NFL cleats, but a new Duke Johnson is ready to make noise in the football world. Meet Darrell "Duke" Johnson, a four-star athlete from Dodge County High School. The defensive star committed to Alabama on March 20, 2024 and stayed loyal to the Crimson Tide since then.

Johnson received initial interest from programs like Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, and UCF, but his heart was set on Tuscaloosa from the get-go. He recently visited UCF, changing plans from a Tallahassee trip. But it only reaffirmed his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

The visit to Tuscaloosa provided him the chance to meet coaches and witness practice firsthand, which already sealed the deal for him.

“It’s been my dream school since I was young," Johnson told BOL. "Just being over there, meeting the coaches and watching practice did everything for me. They recruited me hard, called me every day. They told me to come visit, and once I was there I would know that I was home.”

Johnson was shocked by the sudden retirement of head coach Nick Saban, but he found reassurance in the team's new leadership.

“I am 1000-percent locked-in with my commitment. Bama and I are forever locked-in. It’s the vibe they give me. They talk to my mom every day. They also sent her a Happy Birthday video. Nobody else did that. That was big for me and for her. I liked that. They have made everyone in my family feel like a priority. It’s different than everywhere else.”

Johnson's high school career saw him transition from defensive back to linebacker. He was an All-Region selection and recorded 103 tackles this past season. Though the young star is recruited as an inside linebacker, he remains open to playing wherever the coaches believe he can excel.

Which other teams are in the priority list of Duke Johnson?

Duke Johnson will keep Alabama over any program any day but he has acknowledged the persistent efforts of other schools to sway his decision. Head coach Mike Norvell's Florida State has emerged as a strong contender on the list.

The four-star athlete visited Florida State several times, and his most recent trip was in April during the program's spring practice. The prospect's equation with Norvell, coupled with the personal attention paid to him and his family, has developed a close bond between him and the Seminoles' coaching staff.

“Coach (Mike) Norvell and I are close. He also talks to my mom a lot. We’ve had a close relationship for a while and are cool.”

Auburn is also doing everything possible to flip Johnson's commitment.

“Me and (Auburn) have been talking very much now,” Johnson said. “I’m committed to Bama and they’re wanting to flip me, so we have been talking back and forth. I’m going to come back on campus for an OV the 14th through the 16th of June. I will be down there catching the vibe with them.”

Johnson has also developed connections with defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and linebacker coach Josh Aldridge, who are trying to get him back on campus.

“They have a good staff. They text me every day trying to get me to flip to them. I know they are going to keep coming after me. They have a good staff and there are some good vibes there.”

Johnson will return to Alabama on June 7 before making an official visit to Auburn June 14-16. The young star is also expected to visit Florida State once again this fall.