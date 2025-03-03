"I always go stupid hard for my babies": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares a moment of her cheering for daughter Izela Arenas

Laura Govans is known for sharing basketball highlights of her children on her Instagram. The American TV personality cheered for her eldest daughter, Izela Arenas, and the Louisville Cardinals in their match against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself at the game:

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares a moment of her cheering for daughter Izela Arenas (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"I Always Go Stupid Hard For My Babies... @izelaaarenas," Govan captioned her story with a red heart.

However, it was the No. 3 Fighting Irish who grabbed a 72-59 win against the No. 25 Cardinals. Jayda Curry was the only player for Louisville who scored in double digits as she finished with 19 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. She shot 6-of-14 from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Arenas came off the bench to score five points on 2-for-4 shooting and dished out two assists in the game. The 5-foot-9 guard is averaging 4.5 points on 40.8% shooting, including 38.0% from the 3-point line. She is also averaging 1.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.4 steals per match in her freshman year.

The ex-wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Laura Govan, also shared some highlights of her daughter from Louisville's 80-75 win against the SMU Mustangs on Feb. 1:

"My babies D is Crazy Good!!! @izelaarenas," Govan captioned her story.

Laura Govan commends her daughter's defense (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

She posted another story from the match as Arenas was successful in blocking a layup attempt by the Mustangs' Nya Robertson:

"Defense is crazy," the caption read with two fire emojis.

Laura Govan praised her daughter's defense (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

Laura Govan posts about Alijah Arenas making it to the McDonald's Game

Alijah Arenas was selected to play in the West Team along with Mikel Brown, AJ Dybantsa, Chirs Cenac and more at the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 1 at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

His mother took to Instagram to share some pictures with a heartfelt caption:

"I Can’t Tell YOU how Proud I Am Of YOU … @alijah0arenas NOT just for making the Mc Donald’s Games But your growth strength and resilience. I LoVe watching your Grind!!! Much More coming your way!! ❤️🍟🍔❤️ Let’s Go! @mcdaag," Govan captioned the post.

Alijah Arenas will join the USC Trojans next season.

