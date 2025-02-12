"I always have a good time at Texas": Four-star RB gives an upvote to Steve Sarkisian's program ahead of official visit

Texas is focusing on several top in-state prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, including four-star running back Javian Osborne from Forney High School. As his home-state program, the Longhorns have hosted Osborne multiple times, and he is set to return for an official visit from June 13-15.

"I always have a good time at Texas," Osborne told On3.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound back had a phenomenal junior season in 2024, recording over 150 carries for 1,085 yards and 21 touchdowns, along with three receiving scores. He also attended Texas' junior day event last month and left impressed.

"I've been here so many times," Osborne told Horns247. "You keep seeing the same stuff. But honestly, it was good, it was a great visit. You see a lot of togetherness more. I think last year you didn't really see that. But this year I see the early enrollees talking to other recruits and helping out with the recruiting staff. It just looks like everybody is together."

Osborne is the No. 6 running back in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His potential commitment will give another big boost to the Longhorns' 2026 class, which ranks No. 5 in the Southeastern Conference with three four-star offensive players.

Javian Osborne raves about Texas' camaraderie

Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice has been recruiting Javian Osborne since his freshman year, and the prospect is also drawn to Steve Sarkisian’s ability to effectively utilize running backs in both the passing and running game. However, his junior day visit left him most impressed with the strong sense of camaraderie within the Longhorns program.

“I was in position meetings hanging with Coach Choice, I see a lot of connection, a lot of the players, the early enrollees, I saw them helping out the staff," Osborne told On3. "They’re all together and really close, so I see how this staff is different. The room is just different.”

Texas seems to be an ideal fit for Osborne and currently leads in his recruitment. Other schools still in the mix for his commitment include Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan and Florida State.

