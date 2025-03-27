"I can commit at anytime": Four-star 2027 class QB high on Sherrone Moore's Michigan after recent visit

Four-star quarterback Trae Taylor is making visits to several programs, as he is less than three months away from his commitment. The Carmel Catholic (Illinois) standout was at Michigan on Tuesday, where Sherrone Moore and his staff made him feel like a priority.

Ad

"I can commit at anytime I like," Taylor told 247Sports. "They would accept it, but also let me know if one of other quarterbacks he likes calls and commits, then he would take those as well."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During his visit, Taylor spent time with Michigan offensive playmakers like Bryce Underwood, Semaj Morgan and I’Marion Stewart:

“Love seeing dudes that are like big brothers to me," Taylor told On3.

This visit once again increased Michigan's chances in Taylor's recruitment. As of now, On3 gives the Wolverines a 35.7% chance of landing his commitment, which is the highest of any program.

Michigan makes Trae Taylor's top 5 schools

In February, Trae Taylor revealed his final five schools, which included Michigan along with Illinois, Nebraska, LSU and Texas A&M. He is set to announce his decision on June 6.

Ad

“Sixth month of the year, sixth day of the month,” Taylor told the Irish Sports Daily about the significance of the date. “Six has kind of been a number that's always been with me through my football journey and really has never left me, so that's why.”

Despite being a 2027 prospect, Taylor has taken the recruiting process seriously from the beginning. He has a clear vision for his future, prioritizing not only a strong football program but also academics in his decision-making.

Ad

“If they have my major and minor to help me with life after football," Taylor told On3. "Coaching staff and players on the team. Do I see myself fitting in and can I go back to my teammates or coach first of all to evaluate my game and make me grow as a person off the field. And what team is going to get me most NFL ready as far as offense, scheme and competition play. That’s what I look for.”

Michigan meets all of Taylor’s criteria and could very well emerge as the winner in his recruitment. The Wolverines do not have any commitments in their 2027 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback