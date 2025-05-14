"I can jump pretty high": 5-star Stanford commit Hailee Swain credits playing volleyball for boosting one aspect of her basketball game 

Hailee Swain, the 5-foot-11 point guard from Holy Child Episcopal in Atlanta, GA, completed her stellar high school basketball career last season. She will be heading to the Stanford Cardinals after signing for them on Sep. 22, 2022.

Swain was featured in a video uploaded by Sports Stars Of Tomorrow on Instagram on Tuesday. The Georgia native also played volleyball in her high school and credited the sport for improving her rebounding skills:

"Hailee Swain's work ethic powers her success in academics and athletics. The two-sport star from Holy Innocents' Episcopal School is committed to playing basketball at Stanford. @haileeswain @hiesgirlsbasketball @stanfordwbb #GoStanford," the post was captioned.

"I love to get to the rim. I love to play in transition. I love to get my teammates involved. So draw and kick, stop and pop, mid range, catch and shoot. Threes, I feel like I have a little bit of everything in my game," said Swain.

She continued:

"I feel like being a multi sport athlete here definitely, specifically with volleyball helps me with basketball, because in the fall, I'm able to, like, stay in shape, and actually, I can jump pretty high. So playing volleyball helped me with rebounding in basketball season."

Swain ranks at the eighth spot nationally, third in the point guard position and first in Georgia, according to On3's Industry Rankings. The 2024-25 Georgia MaxPreps High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year averaged 22.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.4 assists per game.

Why did Hailee Swain choose Stanford?

In the video, Swain also spoke about choosing Stanford, calling it her "dream school." The Cardinals changed their coach from Tara VanDerveer, who retired after 38 seasons and promoted associate head coach Kate Paye to head coach.

Hailee Swain also talked about Paye:

"Stanford is my dream school. So when they offer I was like, I mean, it took me a little bit think about it. Then I was like, you gotta go. But I just know I'll get the best of both worlds out there, academics and athletics and our new coach, Kate Paye.

"She's amazing. She's actually been recruiting me so that coaching change didn't really affect me much. I'm still really excited to go out there and play."

Hailee Swain will be joined by four-star power forward from IMG Academy, Lara Somfai and four-star center from Peak To Peak Charter School, Alex Eschmeyer, next season.

