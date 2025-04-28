"I be chilling man": Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington shares thoughts on what it's like to be related to the NBA legend

Four-star safety prospect Jett Washington has the rare privilege of being the nephew of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. However, the Class of 2026 prospect out of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) isn't as overwhelmed by the fact as a lot of people around him.

Ad

In an Instagram reel posted by Overtime, Washington was quizzed by other prospects on what it feels like to be Kobe Bryant's nephew. He said in response,

“It's special, for sure. But I just be, I be chilling man. Nothing crazy, I be cooling. But it's special, for sure.”

When asked if he's on “that mamba mentality,” he added,

“Yeah. Always. Every day.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Washington's mom, Sharia, is a sister of the former Lakers guard. The 17-year-old gave some insight into his relationship with his uncle and the influence he has had on his sporting career in a Times interview. He said,

“He [Kobe] always made me feel special when I was with him...Sometimes I feel a little bit of pressure (being his nephew), but my parents make sure I don’t feel it too much. They tell me to just go out there and have fun, don’t try to overthink and just play.”

Ad

Washington continued,

“My uncle was a great player. At the same time, I know he wanted me to make my own name. He laid the foundation for me. I’m just grateful.”

Washington certainly has the talent to make it big. Only time will tell if he can make his late uncle proud by implementing the 'Mamba mentality' in his game.

Jett Washington's recruiting profile

Standing at 6-foot-5, Jett Washington also plays basketball in addition to football. He is the No. 4 safety in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He also ranks at No. 38 overall in the class.

Ad

As one of the leading prospects in his position, Washington is getting a lot of attention from top college programs including the Oregon Ducks.

Following his visit to Eugene with his family two weekends ago, Oregon fans may have reasons to get their hopes up. He gave a good review of the visit in his interview with On3. He said,

“It was a very good visit and overall experience for me and my family. I got to watch practice, see the scrimmage, meet with the coaches and see the campus. Talking with coach Hamp (Chris Hampton), watching the team scrimmage, and just getting a feel for the environment were things that stood out to me.”

However, the Ducks still have competition from other notable programs like Ohio State, Penn State, USC, Michigan, and Georgia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More