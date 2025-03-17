“I couldn’t have written it any better”: Tennessee signee Amari Evans shares uplifting message from his mother as his high school career concludes

Amari Evans, a Tennessee signee, concluded his high school career with his last game at Overtime Elite for the City Reapers on Saturday. South Carolina signee Eli Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz swept the OTE Pokemon Playoffs Finals series after their fourth win against the City Reapers.

However, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard reshared a motivational message from his mother, Brittney Worthy on his Instagram story.

Tennessee signee Amari Evans shares an uplifting message from his mother as his high school career concludes. (Image: IG/ Amari Evans)

"Reality set in... Maris highschool basketball career has come to an end. Bitter sweet. Too many accomplishments to list but I promise I couldn't have written it any better. My son is the greatest and there's more to come. Mari you know how I'm steppin behind you! Keep grinding!! The best has yet to come," Evans' mother captioned her story.

Evans, who joined the City Reapers in the 2022-23 season, showed drastic improvement.

In his freshman season, the Pittsburgh native played for the Falcons and averaged 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. His season best came against the Bruins: 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. He shot 60.0% from the 3-point line and made 4 of 6 from the charity strike.

However, this season, Amari Evans played 19 games, averaging 15.8 ppg on 48.5% shooting, including 29.6% from beyond the arc. He also averaged 3.8 apg, 7.3 rpg, 2.5 spg and 0.6 bpg. Furthermore, he was awarded the OTE Defensive Player of the Year award and broke the OTE steals record.

Why did Amari Evans choose Tennessee?

Evans, who is ranked 68th nationally, 20th among shooting guards and seventh in Georgia (according to On3's Industry Rankings), signed with the Volunteers in November after rejecting offers from Pittsburgh, Xavier, Oklahoma State and more.

He spoke to On3 about his decision:

“Coach Rick Barnes is a hard-nosed coach. He’s one of the few Hall of Fame coaches left. There’s not very many of them. That stood out. He’s just a winning guy with a great personality. I went to a game last year, and he was hard on Dalton Knecht.

"I watched him take him right out of the game, no hesitation, so I feel like if you’re going to hold your best player to that standard, that’s a testament to what you do for the rest of your team.”

Evans will be joined by Dewayne Brown on Rick Barnes' team next season.

