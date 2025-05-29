"I definitely see KD": Hoops fans laud praises on 6'9" Baba Oladotun as he goes off at Nike EYBL Session 3

No. 1-ranked sophomore Baba Oladotun delivered quite an impressive performance at the just-concluded Nike EYBL Session 3, which took place in Kansas City.

Representing Team Durant, the 6-foot-8 power forward played in all four of their games during the event, which ran from May 23 to 26.

On Thursday, Ball is Life shared a post on Instagram highlighting Oladotun's performance, including a video of him in action across different games. As expected, the post quickly grabbed fans' attention and sparked plenty of reactions in the comments.

Some fans compared the power forward to NBA star Kevin Durant in the comments. Ball is Life then included a poll in the post, asking whether Oladotun's playing style resembles KD's.

"I def see kd ts wild🔥🔥," one fan said.

"He got KD's game," another fan said.

"Giannis and Kd son," said another.

Other fans simply shared positive reactions, praising the sophomore's performance and showing love for his game.

"Real versatile guy," one fan said.

"He dangerous, another said,

"Where are these kids being made at?" said another.

"I def see KD": Hoops fans laud praises on 6'9" Baba Oladotun as he goes off at Nike EYBL Session 3. (Image via Instagram @ballislife)

Baba Oladotun led Team Durant to victory in two of the four games played at the Nike EYBL session III. In the first game, which was a narrow 68-65 victory over Meanstreets, Oladotun delivered 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The second and third games, however, didn't go their way. They fell 75-67 to Team Final and 78-68 to the Oakland Soldiers. Despite the losses, the young prospect still made his presence felt, putting up 12 points, seven rebounds and an assist against Team Final. Then recorded seven points, six rebounds and two assists against Oakland Soldiers.

Team Durant bounced back in their final game of the session on Monday, edging out Utah Prospects with a 70-66 win. Baba Oladotun also played a key role in the victory, delivering nine points, three rebounds and three assists.

No. 1 ranked Class of 2027 hooper Baba Oladotun receives offers from UNLV and Utah

With his consistent display of elite talent on the court, top college programs are already lining up for Baba Oladotun's commitment, even though he's still just a sophomore.

The latest schools to extend offers are UNLV and Utah, both of which Oladotun acknowledged by posting pictures of their team players and logos on his Instagram page Tuesday.

In total, Baba Oladotun currently holds 37 college offers. These include offers from top programs like UCLA, Texas, Indiana, Michigan, USC, Louisville, Tennessee and Rutgers. With two more years of high school basketball ahead of him, he has plenty of time to weigh his options and make the right decision.

