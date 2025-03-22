“I definitely see myself playing in that offense": Four-star WR shows inclination toward Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star wide receiver Corey Barber has been an Alabama football fan since childhood due to the program’s standout receivers. Now, as one of the top pass catchers at Spain Park High School (Alabama), Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide remains a top destination.

Barber visited Alabama on Thursday and had a good time with DeBoer, wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard and defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

"Had a great day in Tuscaloosa. @CoachShephard @freddierch8 @KalenDeBoer," Barber tweeted.

Following his visit, Barber expressed enthusiasm about Alabama's offense, telling Touchdown Alabama:

“I definitely see myself playing in that offense.”

Just a month ago, Barber was unranked, but he has since emerged as a four-star recruit. He picked up an Alabama offer in February and later earned scholarships from Florida State, Tennessee and Penn State.

While Alabama is a strong contender for his commitment, Barber is not ready to name a leader.

“Just that place that feels like home,” Barber said to Dawg Nation. “When I go on my visit, I just want to feel at home. Not just to me. But also to my family. But the biggest thing is to me. I’ve got to be there for the next three to four years.... I really want a team that’s going to develop me to be the best receiver I can be, but I also want a team that’s going to develop me to be the best person off the field also.”

Barber plans to return to DeBoer's program for an official visit in the summer. In the meantime, he is scheduled to visit Ole Miss on March 25 and Auburn on March 27.

What Alabama will be getting in Corey Barber?

Corey Barber has earned the nickname “Waffle House” for his consistency and reliability as an offensive weapon in high school. As he looks ahead to his college football career, he is confident about his impact in a wide receiver room.

“You’re going to get a receiver who can be a game changer, change the game and who’s going to come in and be a dog for sure,” Barber said to Tuscaloosa News.

In his junior season in 2024, Barber recorded 74 receptions for 1,429 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also clocked a 4.46-second laser-timed 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Atlanta regional.

Barber could be a major addition to Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class, which has yet to land a wide receiver commitment. If he chooses the Crimson Tide, he would become the second in-state prospect in the class, joining four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson.

