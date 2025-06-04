"I definitely think he can fit in the program": Ohio State commit Corbyn Fordham attempts to recruit fellow four-star TE Mack Sutter

Ohio State has already secured a tight end commitment for the 2026 class in four-star recruit Corbyn Fordham, who pledged to the Buckeyes back in November. However, Ryan Day and his staff remain aggressive in their pursuit of another top-tier tight end: four-star prospect Mack Sutter.
The Dunlap High School (Illinois) standout took an official visit to Columbus this week and left impressed.
"Had an amazing time in Columbus this weekend with @OhioStateFB!!! Couldn’t of asked for a better weekend," Sutter tweeted following the trip on Sunday.
Interestingly, Fordham scheduled his official visit for the same weekend, aiming to help recruit Sutter to OSU’s 2026 class.
"I definitely think he (Sutter) can fit in the program," Fordham told On3.
Sutter is the No. 6 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 2 tight end in Illinois, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a junior in the 2024 season, he posted 35 catches for 505 yards and seven touchdowns, while also contributing on defense with 29 tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Sutter has the top 5 of Illinois, Ohio State, Penn State, Ole Miss and Alabama. He has already built a strong relationship with the Buckeyes' tight ends coach Keenan Bailey and previously visited the Buckeyes during the season.
However, On3 lists Alabama as the frontrunner in his recruitment, giving them a 60.8% chance to land his commitment.
Corbyn Fordham is high on his potential at Ohio State
Auburn, Georgia, Clemson and Florida State were heavily into Corbyn Fordham's recruitment, but he chose Ohio State following the Buckeyes' 45-0 win over Purdue on Nov. 9 due to the "best fit."
"I love coach Kee(nan Bailey) and coach (Ryan) Day," Fordham told Bucknuts following his commitment. "I think they will be best for me. They will put me in the best position (to succeed)."
Fordham is the No. 24 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 73 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Besides him, the Buckeyes have 12 other committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 3 in the nation.