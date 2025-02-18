“I definitely want to get face to face with him": Four-star 2026 class safety on drawing attention from Michigan's Lamar Morgan

Four-star safety Lasiah Jackson is one of the latest targets of Sherrone Moore's Michigan in the 2026 class, receiving an offer from the school on Jan. 6. Jackson has been continuously pursued by Wolverines secondary coach Lamar Morgan, and the prospect holds Morgan in high regard.

“I definitely want to get face to face with him (Morgan), see what he’s talking about," Jackson told On3.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Jackson plays at Lee County High School in Georgia, the same program that produced former Michigan defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon, who played in 18 games for the Wolverines and recorded 24 tackles, including two for loss.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Jackson tallied 54 total tackles (27 solo), 11 pass breakups, two sacks and one interception. He saw limited action as a freshman, appearing in just one game and making a tackle.

Jackson is the No. 16 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 198 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 25 recruit in Georgia. His potential addition will give Michigan's 2026 class its first safety commit, which has only two pledges: wide receiver Jaylen Pile and cornerback Brody Jennings.

What is Michigan's standing in Lasiah Jackson's recruitment?

With almost a fresh new offer, Michigan still has a long shot in Lasiah Jackson's recruitment, and On3 also gives the Wolverines less than a 1% chance of securing his commitment. As of now, Florida State has the best odds in his recruitment at 39.0%.

Jackson is set to visit FSU on June 13 after taking official visits to Georgia Tech and Stanford. However, early momentum in recruitment often shifts, as seen with Michigan’s late push for prospects in the 2026 class.

If the Wolverines hope to contend for Jackson, their priority should be securing a visit. So far, UM has little traction with any safety in the 2026 cycle, except for three-star Craig Tutt from Oakland High School in Tennessee. They also sent offers to uncommitted safety prospects like Blaine Bradford, Jett Washington, Jireh Edwards, Izayia Williams and Jordan Smith.

