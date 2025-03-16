"I don’t think my dad would mind if I wore Maize and Blue": Michigan State legend Sedrick Irvin's son sparks Michigan rumor

Sedrick Irvin is considered one of the top Michigan State running backs of the 1990s and among the best to wear the Spartans' green and white. His son, Amarri Irvin, a four-star linebacker in the 2027 class, is emerging as a potential target for Michigan State. However, their in-state rival, Michigan, is also pushing for his commitment.

Sherrone Moore’s program extended an offer to Irvin on Nov. 24, and he is already envisioning himself in Ann Arbor.

"I don’t think my dad would mind if I wore Maize and Blue or Green and White," Irvin said on Friday, via On3's EJ Holland.

During his time at Michigan State, Sedrick recorded three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and ranks fifth in the program’s all-time rushing yardage. His son appears poised to follow in his footsteps in college football.

Michigan has had success recruiting Michigan State legacies in the 2025 class, securing commitments from offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn and RB Jace Clarizio.

Strayhorn's father, Jason Strayhorn, played defensive line for the Spartans, while Clarizio is the son of former Michigan State RB and defensive back Craig Johnson, a key member of its1988 Rose Bowl team.

What potential will Amarri Irvin bring to Michigan?

Amarri Irvin starts for IMG Academy in Miami, Florida. He had a promising sophomore season in 2024, leading his school with 64 tackles, including 49 solo, along with two quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery in eight games. His performance earned him an official invitation to the prestigious Under Armour All-America Game.

Irvin is the No. 3 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 4 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is set to visit Ohio State for the first time on Monday. He also made three trips to Miami, with a fourth scheduled for Thursday.

With over 20 offers from powerhouse schools such as Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, Ole Miss and Colorado, Irvin is one of the most sought-after recruits in his class. Georgia is considered the frontrunner in his recruitment, with On3 giving the Bulldogs the highest probability of landing him at 22.5%.

