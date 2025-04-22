"I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited": Tennessee fans rejoice as high school standout Nate Ament confirms signing with the Volunteers 

With Nate Ament signing with the Tennessee Volunteers, all the top 10 prospects in the Class of 2025 have either signed or committed to a program. Ament, who announced his commitment on Sunday, will join the Vols next season as he ends an incredible high school career.

The 6-foot-9 small forward also played in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2, the Nike Hoop Summit on April 1 and the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday. The official Instagram page of Tennessee Basketball confirmed the signing on Tuesday.

Volunteers fans were elated by the news and shared their reactions in the comments section.

Tennessee fans rejoice as high school standout Nate Ament confirms signing with the Volunteers (image credit: instagram/vol_hoops)

"i don’t think i’ve ever been this excited about a recruit tbh," a fan commented.

"Roll the credits. I’ve seen enough. We winning it all," another fan commented.

"This team is looking scary good," one fan wrote.

"highest ranked recruit and ain't no 1 comes closer, the teams gonna look so much better with ament in the pf position, I hope he makes it," another fan commented.

Others had different opinions:

"daamn he looks good, but idk if he's got the right attitude and the head space,esp after he alr delayed his recruitment and then postponed it again. I hope he's good at the vols, the fans Def deserve him," a fan commented.

"5 star players never do shit at Tennessee….ever. He’ll be a one year bust," one fan said.

"All this to not make a final four," commented a fan.

"Should have went to Duke," another fan wrote.

Ament's final five colleges were Tennessee, Duke, Kentucky, Arkansas and Louisville Cardinals. He took his official visit to the Vols on Oct. 19.

Nate Ament talks about his decision to join Tennessee

Nate Ament, who was originally going to announce his college after the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2, postponed it, claiming that he wanted to take some extra time to be confident.

However, after committing to the Tennessee Volunteers, the Highland Hawks (Virginia) forward talked about his decision with ESPN, commending Vols coach Rick Barnes.

"Coach (Rick) Barnes sees me as a one-and-done type player," Ament said on Monday. "He has done it before with Kevin Durant. He sees me as that kind of guy for his program.

"I built a great relationship with the coaching staff. I trust them a lot, and they have big goals for me. I think they'll do a great job of developing me as a player and a young man. I trust the coaches to help me get to the next level."

Ament will be joined by Amari Evans, Dewayne Brown and Troy Henderson at Tennessee next season.

