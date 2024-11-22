"I dreamed about that": Nike signed high school basketball star opens up about "bringing glory back to America" at a young age   

The two-time gold medalist and No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026 Jerzy Robinson is one of the high school players that Nike signed as part of their NIL deals. Robinson also appeared on the "Sloane Knows" podcast on Wednesday to talk about signing with the Klutch Sports Group and her deal with Nike. She was asked about her most memorable basketball moment:

"It was winning the gold medal, my first gold medal," Robinson said. (6:18 - 6:35) "You don't really understand it till it happens because we're in the USA across your chest. It is something surreal that you dream about when you are younger and I dreamed about that so bringing glory back to the to America like at such a young age was amazing for me for sure."

Jerzy Robinson also talked about her transfer from Desert Vista and why it was important to transfer because of the NIL deal:

"We won a state championship that first year and the opportunity NIL had really boomed and so the opportunities with Klutch and with Nike and Jordan presented themselves." (6:53 - 7:29)

"It was illegal in Arizona which is really a highlight because California had passed the law to where you can make money off of your name image and likeness and so it was a jump and a leap of faith that we had to make. And so my parents and my brother sacrificed everything and we moved out here. My sophomore year, I signed with Nike in January of that upcoming year and it was just my life has changed forever."

Jerzy Robinson joins the No. 1 recruit of the Class of 2025 AJ Dybantsa, who is also represented by Klutch Sports (founded by LeBron James and Rich Paul). Other notable players Nike has made NIL deals with are Jazzy Davidson, JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

Jerzy Robinson gives her take on the face of the WNBA

In the video, Jerzy Robinson also talked about meeting LeBron James and what she has learned from Kobe Bryant. However, when Host Sloane asked her about the face of the WNBA, Robinson had a clear answer:

"The face of the WNBA, it'll be Caitlin for sure," she said. "Angel will still be up there. Um Juju, Paige, all of them who are about to leave be out there." (17:24 - 17:30)

The Sierra Canyon combo guard has one more year left before she will be ready to make her collegiate decision. She has garnered the interest of some of the top programs across the country with her skillset already.

