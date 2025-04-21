“I can't even say much more than it was awesome": Four-star OT recaps multi-day visit to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

On March 27, Notre Dame extended an offer to four-star offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh. The standout from Pennsylvania's La Salle College High School came to South Bend to watch Marcus Freeman's spring football game.
"Had a great time at Notre Dame this week!! Appreciate the hospitality," McKeogh posted on X.
As a junior in the 2024 season, the 6-foot-7, 275-pound prospect McKeogh helped lead an offense that scored over 30 points in eight games. He is the No. 26 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 9 recruit in Pennsylvania, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
In an interview with the Irish Sports Daily, McKeogh narrated his South Bend journey, saying:
“I can't even say much more than it was awesome. They really took it upon themselves and made it a really special and personal visit. I got to meet all the coaches and just talk ball and then at the same time, talk a lot about getting to know each other. I got to go out to dinner and see the entire facilities. I really got the whole thing, which is really cool.”
McKeogh’s recruitment has gained momentum during the contract period, and he has earned offers from multiple big programs. He is still learning more about Notre Dame but already has official visits lined up with Penn State and Duke.
Grayson McKeogh praises Notre Dame's coaching staff
Besides lining up not only as a tackle, Grayson McKeogh also plays tight end and defensive end. His athleticism hasn’t gone unnoticed by Notre Dame’s coaching staff, including Marcus Freeman and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph.
“Both of them are really personable guys,” McKeogh told the Irish Sports Daily. “They share a lot of tendencies, especially Coach Freeman. He's able to bring in personal events into his talks with the team and is able to help the team connect on a more personal level. You can just clearly tell the respect between the coaches and the players, especially the o-linemen and Coach Rudolph, so it's sweet.”
Offensive line assistant Rob Delaney also made McKeogh feel like a priority.
“It definitely seems like the interest is there and that they think I can really affect their program," McKeogh told the Irish Sports Daily last week.
McKeogh plays with top Notre Dame target Joey O'Brien, Pennsylvania's No. 2 prospect. Landing both athletes in the 2026 class might significantly strengthen the Irish's already strong, sixth-ranked recruiting class.