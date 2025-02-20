“I feel and know that I will be developed by one of the best": Four-star RB shows interest in Mario Cristobal's Miami

  • home icon
By Maliha
Modified Feb 20, 2025 14:33 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 23 Wake Forest at Miami - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 23 Wake Forest at Miami (image credit: getty)

Four-star running back Javian Osborne has been a key target for Mario Cristobal and the Miami coaching staff. The standout from Forney High School (Texas) has been particularly impressed with Hurricanes running backs coach Matt Merritt and has renewed his interest in Miami by scheduling an official visit from May 30 to June 1.

“I feel and know that I will be developed by one of the best, Coach Matt Merrit," Osborne said on Tuesday, via On3's Chad Simmons.
Osborne is the No. 77 prospect in the nation and the No. 6 running back in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Securing his commitment will be a big boost to Miami's 2026 class, which has three four-star commits and ranks No. 13 in the nation. This Hurricanes cycle features linebacker Jordan Campbell, quarterback Dereon Coleman and cornerback Camdin Portis.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong sees Osborne as a strong fit for Miami.

"He feels like he can thrive in the offense that they have at Miami," Wiltfong said. "And he talked about Matt Merritt, the position coach, a guy that could be developed by one of the best. He pointed to Matt Merritt, this kind of reputation that he has with Osborne."
Besides Miami, Osborne also has scheduled official visits to Texas from June 13-15 and Michigan on June 20.

Recruiting analyst gives update about Miami's standing in Javian Osborne's recruitment

Before taking over as Miami's coach, Mario Cristobal was an offensive line coach and a former offensive lineman for the Hurricanes. His strong offensive background makes Miami an appealing option for Javian Osborne.

"Miami's been recruiting him (Osborne) hard," On3's Steve Wiltfong said. "He talked about the coaches in the environment.He also likes the emphasis of the offensive line on the program from the head coach, Mario Cristobal, said that's a recipe for success. So Miami's in the middle of this one."

Texas was considered the frontrunner in Osborne's recruitment. However, the departure of Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice for the Detroit Lions has shifted momentum, seemingly in Michigan’s favor. However, Miami could be a dark horse capable of turning the tide at any moment.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
