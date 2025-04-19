“I feel like (Coach) Deion is changing the game over there at Colorado": Five-star OT Felix Ojo schedules official visit to Boulder

From a barely known player to a five-star recruit, offensive tackle Felix Ojo's rise has been nothing short of inspiring for the 2026 class. The Lake Ridge High School (Texas) star is drawing heavy interest from top college programs in the nation, including Deion Sanders' Colorado, where he has scheduled an official visit from May 2-4.

“I feel like (Coach) Deion is changing the game over there at Colorado," Ojo told On3 after finalizing his OV.

Ojo is the No. 4 recruit in the nation and the No. 1 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is praised for his phenomenal reach and powerful hands that neutralize defenders on contact.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound prospect holds more than 40 college offers. With that kind of competition, Colorado will need to make a strong impression during his visit, and Sanders’ growing influence in college football could work in the Buffaloes' favor.

Since taking over Colorado’s football program ahead of the 2023 season, Sanders has significantly raised the school’s recruiting profile. In the 2025 class, he landed elite offensive tackles Carde Smith and Jay Gardenhire-Crooks, while also flipping five-star quarterback Julian Lewis from USC.

If Felix Ojo decides to join Colorado, he could potentially create a dominant offensive line duo with current freshman Jordan Seaton. As of now, the Buffaloes are still waiting for their first commitment in the 2026 class.

Felix Ojo also set to officially visit five more schools

Felix Ojo received an offer from Colorado on June 16, and his upcoming trip to Boulder in May will mark his second official visit. His first is scheduled for this weekend at Ole Miss, with additional official visits lined up for Ohio State on May 30, Michigan on June 6, Texas on June 13 and Oklahoma on June 20.

“The visits I take will be very big for me and my family,” Ojo told On3 last month. “I am giving every school I visit a fair shot. We will see where things stand at the end of my official visits. There could be a big change in my recruitment in a couple of months, or there may not be. We will see. It is about how I feel on the visits.”

Steve Sarkisian's Texas is projected to be the front-runner in Felix Ojo’s recruitment, given that it's his home-state program.

