"I feel like they're on their come-up": Elite TE target on interest from Hugh Freeze's Auburn

Class of 2027 tight end Grant Haviland has yet to receive a ranking from major recruiting services, but that hasn’t stopped college programs from taking notice. The standout from Milton High School (Georgia) has become an early target for Hugh Freeze and Auburn.

Despite the Tigers finishing the 2024 season with a 5-7 record, Haviland remains high on the program.

"I feel like they're on their come-up," Haviland told 247Sports about the Tigers. "All they're doing is rising up right now. I'm excited to see what they do in the next couple of years."

The 6-foot-5 and 225-pound prospect made a big impact as a sophomore by proving to be a reliable pass catcher and an effective run blocker. Whether lined up as an in-line tight end or split out wide, he consistently showed his ability to block at an elite level.

"Guys like Grant Haviland who is also on the offensive side of the ball make a lot of plays," Milton coach Ben Reaves told Score Atlanta last year.

Landing a prospect like Haviland early would be a big boost for Auburn’s 2027 recruiting class, which has yet to secure its first commitment. The Tigers are also targeting several other tight ends in the cycle, including Holden Niemi, Cooper Terwilliger, Luke Brewer and Brock Williams.

Can Auburn secure Grant Haviland's commitment?

Auburn extended a scholarship offer to Grant Haviland on Oct. 2. While the Tigers got involved in his recruitment early, they face tough competition as he continues to receive a wave of new offers in recent days.

Since last month, Haviland has picked up offers from Georgia, Miami, Florida Atlantic, NC State, Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Texas, Kentucky, Duke and most recently, Alabama on Friday. Following that offer, he is now planning his first visit to Alabama for spring practice.

"It's good to know that the tight end will be a key part of their offense," Haviland told 247Sports.

As of now, Florida leads in his recruitment with a 34.6% chance of landing his commitment, while Auburn holds an 11.3% chance. However, as a sophomore, Haviland still has plenty of time to decide, and the Tigers have an opportunity to gain momentum.

