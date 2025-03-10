"I feel like they would definitely fit": Four-star ND IOL commit Tyler Merrill has two highly-touted targets for 2026 class

Four-star interior offensive lineman Tyler Merrill has been committed to Notre Dame’s 2026 class since January. Now, the Cumberland Valley High School (Pennsylvania) standout is shifting his focus to the next stage of the recruiting process as a committed prospect and has two Pennsylvania natives on his mind.

“I'm really trying to get Joey O'Brien on the train and Messiah Mickens," Merrill told Irish Sports Daily. "I feel like those two guys could both be great additions to Notre Dame, and I feel like they would definitely fit into a place like this.”

O'Brien is a four-star athlete in the 2026 class, ranked as the No. 4 player in his spot and the No. 2 recruit in Pennsylvania, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is uncommitted and has Notre Dame among one of his top schools.

Meanwhile, Mickens is a four-star running back committed to Penn State's 2026 class. He is the No. 14 back in the cycle and the No. 4 recruit in Pennsylvania. While Notre Dame has a strong chance with O'Brien, flipping Mickens from his Penn State pledge will be a much tougher challenge for Tyler Merrill.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame remains a school to watch for four-star offensive tackle Evan Goodwin. He has scheduled an official visit to South Bend from June 12-14, and the Irish are viewed as the school to beat in his recruitment, according to AtoZ Sports.

Tyler Merrill is set for Notre Dame's spring game

Tyler Merrill consistently used Notre Dame as a benchmark when evaluating other schools before committing to the Irish's 2026 class two months ago. Now, he is gearing up to visit the school for a spring practice later this month and another for next month’s spring game.

Fellow Notre Dame commits, interior offensive linemen Sullivan Garvin‍ and Ben Nichols‍, will also be making the trip for spring practice alongside Merrill.

“I connected with both on the Junior Day," Merill told Irish Sports Daily. "I think just continuing to be with them as much as possible is going to be important. It'll give me two people to lean on and go through this process together. It's going to start changing here pretty soon once I start getting on campus, and I'll be there (next) January.”

Tyler Merrill is the No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in Pennsylvania, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Besides him, the Irish also have six committed players in the 2026 cycle, ranking No. 11 in the nation.

