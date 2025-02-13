"I feel like they're a great family down there": Five-star 2026 class TE keeps close eye on Hugh Freeze's Auburn

Five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro is one of the most highly-touted uncommitted prospects in the 2026 class. The Bowdon High School (Georgia) player has been a key target for Auburn and has built a "great bond" with the Tigers.

"I like being around the coaches and the facilities, just hanging around," Protho told 247Sports on Wednesday. "I feel like they're a great family down there"

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound prospect led Bowden to a Class A state championship in Georgia in the 2024 season, posting over 1,200 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

Prothro is the No. 3 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also a multi-sport athlete, excelling in basketball and baseball. He recorded a 30-point, 20-rebound performance in his junior season.

Auburn sees Prothro as a potential game-changer, with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua leading his recruitment. The Tigers' 2026 recruiting class sits atop the Southeastern Conference rankings with six commitments.

However, Auburn is also aggressively pursuing four-star tight end Xavier Tiller, who decommitted from Texas A&M on Tuesday. Tiller's potential addition could influence the Tigers' pursuit of Prothro.

Which other schools are in contention for Kaiden Prothro's commitment besides Auburn?

Besides Auburn, Kaiden Prothro's top 5 list features Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas. He has scheduled official visits to Georgia on May 30, Alabama on June 6, Auburn on June 10 and Florida on June 13.

As a Georgia native, the in-state Bulldogs are seen as a strong contender in his recruitment.

"They compare me to Brock Bowers a little bit," Prothro told 247Sports.

Bowers had a record-breaking 2024 season in the NFL as a rookie tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders. He surpassed several milestones, including Mike Ditka’s rookie yardage record (1,194 yards vs. 1,076), Sam LaPorta’s rookie receptions record (112 vs. 86) and Puka Nacua's total receptions record (112 vs. 105).

The fact that Georgia has such a big ambition for Prothro proves its push for him. On3 also favors the Bulldogs with a 26.3% chance of securing his commitment, followed by Auburn (20.5%) and Alabama (11.1%).

