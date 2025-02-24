  • home icon
  "I feel like that's my type of comparison": 2027 class QB eyes competition with five-star Michigan signee Bryce Underwood

"I feel like that’s my type of comparison": 2027 class QB eyes competition with five-star Michigan signee Bryce Underwood

By Maliha
Modified Feb 24, 2025 17:01 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Michigan at Indiana
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Michigan at Indiana - Source: Getty

Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood joined Michigan’s 2025 class in January as an early enrollee and will participate in spring practices. One of the sophomores who could potentially compete with Underwood is Kavian Bryant, a top quarterback in the 2027 class, already ranked among the nation’s top 100 players.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Bryant spoke to On3's EJ Holland on Saturday:

“It was exciting,” Bryant said. “I got the call at my house, and it was really exciting to get an offer from a program like Michigan. I know they got Bryce Underwood. I feel like that’s my type of comparison.
“I’ve watched Michigan, and I know how they play,” Bryant said. “I like how they prepare the quarterbacks. It’s a good thing to watch.”
Playing for Belleville High School (Michigan), Underwood had an outstanding career, passing for over 10,708 yards and 143 touchdowns. He also set multiple Michigan high school football records.

Meanwhile, Bryant is a dual-threat quarterback known for both his passing and running ability. As a sophomore, he led Westwood High School to an 11-1 record. Starting as a freshman in 2023, he threw for 2,282 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 68.4% of his passes.

Kavian Bryant is the No. 10 quarterback in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. He is also a standout basketball player with the potential to compete at the college level. He is the son of Kadrian Bryant, a former Division I basketball player at Mississippi Valley State.

Michigan OC Chip Lindsey raves about Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood has been widely regarded as a generational talent, consistently earning the No. 1 spot in On3’s top 10 rankings of recruits dating back to the 2021 cycle. Despite the ongoing hype surrounding his potential, he remains focused on his college journey, as highlighted by Michigan’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Chip Lindsey.

“Bryce, getting to know him has been unbelievable,” Lindsey said on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with host Jon Jansen. “The guy is as humble and driven as I’ve seen. People from the outside may not see that or know that, because of the hype that goes with it.

With Michigan’s 2024 starter, Davis Warren, recovering from a torn ACL, the 2025 quarterback competition will feature Mikey Keene, Jadyn Davis and Bryce Underwood. After a somewhat underwhelming 2024 season, these quarterbacks will face a tough challenge in restoring the Wolverines to championship contention.

