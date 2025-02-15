"I felt like a priority to them": Hugh Freeze's Auburn becomes most likely target for elite 2026 class QB Travis Burgess

Three-star quarterback Travis Burgess received his first Southeastern conference offer from Auburn on Dec. 28. The Grayson High School (Georgia) standout sees Hugh Freeze's program as a strong contender in his recruitment, with the Tigers being the only school set to receive an official visit.

"I just felt at home when I went there, I felt valued by the coaches," Burgess told 247Sports. "I felt like a priority to them."

Recruiting analyst Tom Lemming praised the 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback's strong arm, speed, poise in the pocket and ability to throw an accurate, catchable ball. Burgess attended AU's Junior Day last month and enjoyed the experience.

“It was awesome to get out here, finally get to Auburn,” Burgess said. “It was awesome to be out here and meet the players and meet the coaches.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Burgess led Grayson to the GHSA Class 6A state title, defeating five-star Colorado signee Julian Lewis and Carrollton. He completed 60% of his passes for 2,255 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 596 rushing yards and four scores on 58 carries.

Auburn is trending for Travis Burgess' commitment

Auburn has yet to secure a quarterback for its 2026 recruiting class. Travis Burgess could be a strong candidate for the role.

He holds offers from several programs, including Arizona State, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic and Kent State. However, the Tigers are the frontrunner, with a 90.9% chance of landing him, according to On3.

Ahead of May's official visit, Burgess determined his agenda for the trip.

"They sit higher in my mind,” Burgess told Rivals. “We’ll have to get back out here with the family, see the community, meet the coaches and the coaches can meet my family as well."

Travis Burgess is the No. 58 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 70 prospect in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His potential addition will be another big boost to AU's 2026 class, which ranks No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the Southeastern conference with six committed players.

The Tigers also have five-star quarterback Deuce Knight in the 2025 class.

