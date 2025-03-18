Even though the City Reapers lost in the OTE finals, five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas was electrifying, and he knows it. On Tuesday on his Instagram story, the 6-foot-4 point guard shared a clip of some of his elite moves.

"I have to finish my food dawggggg," Thomas posted.

"I have to finish my food": Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares a clip of some of his elite moves at the OTE finals. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)

In the video, which was also shared on X, he dribbled smoothly through opponents, went for a dunk, slammed in buckets and sank 3-pointers. Each move had the crowd roaring, clearly impressed.

The OTE finals, a best-of-five series, took place between Meleek Thomas' City Reapers and the Eli Ellis-led YNG Dreamerz.

The first game, on March 8, ended in a 93-91 loss for the City Reapers. Meleek scored a team-high 28 points and 10 rebounds in that game.

In the second game, which was played the following day, Thomas delivered a team-high 27 points, alongside two assists, four rebounds and two steals in an 89-79 victory.

The City Reapers lost the remaining games. The third game ended in a 102-94 loss, with Thomas delivering a team-high 26 points and seven rebounds. He also scored 29 points in the fourth game, but the Reapers still lost 93-90.

"I want a Meleek Thomas Every Year": City Reapers coach Doug Martin said on Meleek Thomas after last game as a Reaper

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas has wrapped up his high school basketball career, playing his final game as a City Reaper on Saturday. While fans will miss seeing him, no one will feel his absence more than head coach Doug Martin.

"I want a Meleek Thomas every year," Martin said. "He has a never-give-up mentality. He is even more elite than I thought he was. His care is second to none, in real time. It's gonna take him places. That was his sole goal was to come here and win an OTE championship.

"I think he did everything he could to will us, to get us to victory. I want a Meleek Thomas every year. I think I deserve it."

Meleek Thomas is set to join the Arkansas Razorbacks at the college level next season. However, before that, fans will get one last chance to watch him play high school basketball at the McDonald's All-American Game, which will take place on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

