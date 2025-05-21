"I fit in it well": Georgia Tech 2026 class CB commit sparks flip rumor to Sherrone Moore's Michigan after recent offer

Michigan has several flip targets for the 2026 class, and one of them is Georgia Tech cornerback commit Traeviss Stevenson. The Brooks County (Georgia) standout secured an offer from the Wolverines on Monday and is already planning a trip to Ann Arbor on May 30.

"I was excited," Stevenson told 247Sports. "I mean, it's Michigan and I like their defense. I fit in it well."

Georgia Tech offered Stevenson late in January, and he committed in March.

"I made my decision a couple of days ago, I chose Georgia Tech because it is the best place for me and for the education,” Stevenson told On3 following his commitment. “The coaching staff, the culture and how they practice are other things I love about Georgia Tech."

Stevenson had more than 20 offers during his Georgia Tech commitment, and he said he didn’t commit to the Yellow Jackets over any other school because they were always in his heart.

However, with the Michigan offer in hand, Stevenson's recruitment will be a thing to watch. Following his Georgia Tech commitment, he also secured offers from Miami, Georgia, Florida State, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Stevenson recorded 74 tackles, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, while also contributing on offense by catching 29 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan offered four-star WR Dontay Tyson on Tuesday

Michigan has yet to secure a commitment in the 2027 class, but the Wolverines are actively recruiting prospects by sending offers. One of the latest sophomores to add a scholarship from Sherrone Moore's program is four-star wide receiver Dontay Tyson.

UM wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy sent the offer to Tyson.

"After a great conversation with @19Bellamy I’m blessed and honored to receive my 20th D1 offer from The University of Michigan @UMichFootball," Tyson tweeted on Tuesday.

Tyson is the No. 19 wide receiver in the 2027 class and the No. 3 recruit in Arizona, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also holds offers from Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Washington and Florida State.

