"I get the family feel every time I visit": Shane Beamer's South Carolina stays in the mix for four-star CB with upcoming official visit

Earlier this week, four-star cornerback Samari Matthews revealed his top four schools, including South Carolina. William Amos Hough High School (North Carolina) has confirmed an official visit to the Gamecocks for June 20-22.

Matthews told On3 after confirming his visit:

“South Carolina is definitely a top dawg. I get the family feel every time I visit & I’ve been a priority for them since I was a freshman.”

On3 ranks Matthews as the No. 4 cornerback in the 2025 class, the No. 55 prospect in the nation and the No. 7 recruit in North Carolina.

Matthews can be a good addition to South Carolina's 2026 class, which ranks No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 12 in the nation with five committed players. The Gamecocks have a cornerback locked in the cycle: three-star prospect Peyton Dyer from Duluth High School in Georgia.

Besides South Carolina, which other schools are in the mix for Samari Matthews' commitment?

Samari Matthews received the scholarship from South Carolina on Jan. 29, 2023. In addition to the Gamecocks, he included Clemson, Oregon and Florida State in his top four programs.

Shane Beamer and his South Carolina coaching staff have hosted Matthews at least five times, making them his most frequent visit. Florida State follows with at least two trips.

"The connection I have had with the staff," Matthews said, via SI. "They had been very consistent in recruiting me."

Defensive back coach Torrian Gray is recruiting Matthews at South Carolina and has also developed a good bond with Beamer.

“Out of all the schools right now, they have been in contact with me probably the most," Matthews said, via On3. "I have a great relationship with the whole staff, but especially Coach Gray and Coach Beamer.”

In addition to the coaching staff, South Carolina commits, such as four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph (2025) and four-star safety J’Zavien Currence (2026), are also recruiting Matthews to join the program.

Clemson holds the only prediction for Matthews on the 247Sports Crystal Ball, while On3 gives South Carolina a 38.1% chance of landing him.

