"I am glad they pulled the trigger": Elite 2026 class IOL gets overwhelmed with the recruiting move from Kalen DeBoer and Alabama team

Interior offensive lineman Chris Booker is a rising prospect in Georgia for the 2026 class. The standout from Hapeville Charter Career Academy earned an offer from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama on Junior Day, which is one of the biggest scholarships he received so far.

“It means a lot,” Booker said, via Touchdown Alabama while discussing his offer from the Tide. “It’s been long awaited, and I am glad they pulled the trigger and made it happen.”

During his visit, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman participated in various activities, including playing cornhole, visiting Saban Field and watching Alabama’s basketball game against Georgia. However, the highlight for him was his conversation with DeBoer.

“It was really cool because that was my first time talking to a head coach at a football program," Booker told On3. "He was just trying to make sure we felt welcomed and had a good time. He’s a good head coach. Down to earth. Really welcoming.”

Booker also built a connection with Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, who officially extended the offer. Kapilovic and outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson had previously visited his school last month.

Chris Booker's potential in Alabama's 2026 class

Alabama is set to potentially lose several interior offensive linemen to the NFL draft next season, so the program has made finding replacements a top priority. The Crimson Tide are actively pursuing multiple offensive linemen in the 2026 class, including Grant Wise and Bear McWhorter, but Chris Booker stands out as one of the most intriguing prospects.

Booker raved about the Crimson Tide's "high standards" in football, but he also has trust in his caliber.

“I feel that I down block, double-team block and pick up blitzes well,” Brooks told Touchdown Alabama.

Booker is unranked by major recruiting channels, and the Crimson Tide made a good move by targeting him early. So far, he holds 11 offers, with four coming from Power Four schools: Wake Forest, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Alabama.

On3 also favors the Crimson Tide with an 86.7% chance of securing Chris Booker's commitment. The program has only one commit in the 2026 class: four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson.

