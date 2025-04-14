"I got this from being me": BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares cocky message following dominant 2025 Nike Hoop Summit performance

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 and a BYU Cougars signee, led Team USA to a 124-114 overtime victory at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit against Team World on Saturday. The 6-foot-9 forward from Utah Prep shared a carousel of images from the game, including one video of him dunking, on Monday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

"Ain’t nobody make me, I got this from being me," Dybatnsa captioned his post.

Team World was led by some top international prospects, including Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou and UConn Huskies signee Eric Reibe, as they made a comeback in the third quarter and forced overtime later.

However, Team USA outscored their opponents 26-16 to win. Dybantsa, who played 35 minutes, scored 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting and 1-for-4 from the 3-point line. He also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Ad

Dybantsa was helped by Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer and Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff Jr. Boozer recorded 18 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. Acuff played for 29 minutes and scored 22 points while shooting 64.2%, including 50.0% from beyond the arc. Acuff also had four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

While plenty of top prospects will also play in the prestigious 2025 Iverson Classic, AJ Dybantsa will miss that game because of the clashing of dates with his BYU enrollment.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa shares a lesson he learned in his high school basketball career

Before the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday, AJ Dybantsa posted a video on his Instagram page on Friday, answering some questions. In one of the questions, Dybantsa was asked about a lesson he has learned in his basketball journey.

"Being grateful, I mean I've been to China for basketball, I've been to Hawaii, I've been to Jamaica, I've been to so many places. Just being grateful for the opportunity," Dybantsa said.

Ad

Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More