“I got to see around the facility": Four-star DL shares insights about visit to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin has seen a surge in his recruitment since last month. The Bessemer City High School (Alabama) standout has also become a new target for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff for the Alabama Crimson Tide and visited Tuscaloosa this past weekend for the school's junior day event.

“I got to see around the facility, talked to Coach DeBoer and also talked to my position coach then went to the basketball game,” Ruffin told Touchdown Alabama.

The 6-foot-5 and 290-pound prospect shows phenomenal power in his pass rush and effectively uses his hands to shed blockers. He can be a good addition to the Crimson Tide's 2026 class, and the latest visit gave Kalen DeBoer's program that momentum.

“They definitely going to play a role in my recruitment,” Ruffin said about Alabama's edge.

Emanuel Ruffin is still unranked by the majority of recruiting channels, but Rivals listed him as a four-star prospect this week. He is the No. 19 recruit in Alabama and the No. 18 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, with projections placing him as an interior defensive lineman at the college level.

Emanuel Ruffin opens up about the Alabama offer

Emanuel Ruffin has been a hot name in the recruitment world lately, as since last month, he has received offers from schools like Florida, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, LSU, Memphis, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Troy, South Alabama, USC, Toledo and Mississippi State.

The offer from the Crimson Tide came on Jan. 23, which gave Ruffin an immense trust in his caliber.

“God is the greatest," Ruffin told Touchdown Alabama. "All my hard work and dedication are starting to pay off. I’m hungry for more though. It’s only the beginning, and it’s only up from here, back to the lab to make my weakness my strength and make my strengths even stronger.”

Defensive line coach Freddie Roach is recruiting Emanuel Ruffin at Alabama, and the Crimson Tide is considered the leader in his recruitment with a 67.2% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3. If Ruffin commits to the Crimson Tide's 2026 class, he will join four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson.

