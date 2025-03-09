"I guess he didn't like the championship run": Fans react to four-star OT picking Dabo Swinney's Clemson over Ohio State

Four-star offensive tackle Adam Guthrie committed to Clemson's 2026 class on Friday. His decision came just before his planned visit for the Tigers' elite retreat, as he chose Dabo Swinney’s program over offers from Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Tennessee.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound standout attends Miami Trace High School in Washington Court House, Ohio. He holds an offer from the in-state Ohio State Buckeyes, and Ryan Day's program was one of his top three schools as well.

Given the Buckeyes' magnificent 14-2 season and national championship victory over Notre Dame, many expected him to stay in-state. Some Ohio State fans on X expressed disappointment over the move.

"I guess he didn't like the CHAMPIONSHIP run," one wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Buckeyes just won a natty and you choose to play for Clemson who OSU broke. Aight then," one wrote.

"Dabo stays shoving Ohio St in a locker!" wrote another fan.

"Like he made this announcement from a Washington Court House?" one wrote.

Guthrie had an official visit scheduled to Ohio State for the weekend of June 6, but it remains uncertain if he will still take that trip following his Clemson commitment.

Ad

For Clemson, landing Guthrie is a significant recruiting win, and Tigers offensive line coach Matt Luke deserves a big applause for his great role here.

"Let coach Luke cook is all," one wrote.

"Matt Luke masterpiece," one wrote.

With Adam Guthrie's commitment, Clemson is up to eight players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 11 in the nation. He becomes the second offensive lineman in the group, joining three-star Braden Wilmes.

Ad

Clemson is trying to steal another Ohio State target

Adam Guthrie is the No. 19 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 9 recruit in Ohio State, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is the first recruit from Ohio in the 2026 class to commit to Clemson.

However, Guthrie isn’t the only Ohio offensive lineman Clemson OL coach Matt Luke is trying to steal from the Buckeyes. Luke's other target from Ohio is four-star offensive tackle Maxwell Riley.

Riley is the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has already made approximately six visits to Clemson and is scheduled to return on March 24. Ohio State will also host him for a visit on April 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.