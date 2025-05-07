"I haven’t been to a school like that yet": Four-star EDGE high on Ryan Day's Ohio State after first-ever visit

Four-star edge rusher Krew Jones is one of the new targets of Ohio State in the 2027 class, receiving an offer from Ryan Day's program on April 25. The standout from Ridgeline High School in Utah has been actively visiting schools and was highly impressed by his first trip to Columbus.
Most schools tend to sound similar during the recruiting process, but Jones noted that the Buckeyes stood out because of their emphasis on brotherhood.
“It’s different," Jones said on Tuesday, via On3. "I haven’t been to a school like that yet. Just their culture, their motives. They fight. They’re all about development and that’s something I love."
Jones is a four-star prospect but has the potential to become a five-star soon. According to Rivals, he is the No. 1 prospect in Utah and the No. 12 edge rusher in the 2027 class.
In April, Jones competed at the UA Next Combine in Ohio and made a strong impression.
"I came out here to get that work in," Jones said. "If I'm not constantly working, other people are passing me up. So any chance I get, go to work. Love that competition with the other boys. They all did really well."
In March, Jones also excelled at the Polynesian Bowl combine and showcase in Las Vegas.
Krew Jones praises Ohio State DL coach
Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson has a track record of success in developing several highly-touted NFL prospects such as Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and Chase Young. It is a selling point for high-profile prospects like Krew Jones.
“It’s evident that the drafts and all that, that Coach Johnson knows what he’s talking about,” Jones said on Tuesday, via On3. “That school knows how to develop and get kids to the NFL and just the powerhouse of D-line that they provide and the violence of the D-line."
The Buckeyes have two committed players in the 2027 class.