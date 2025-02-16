Four-star running back Favour Akih is a top target for USC in the 2026 class. The standout from Hayes High School (Ohio) remains highly interested in Lincoln Riley's program and has scheduled an official visit with the Trojans for June 6.

"I am very excited to be in California," Akih said on Wednesday, via On3. "I heard it’s the place to be! I love the relationship I have with the entire staff as of right now. So being able to spend a weekend with them would be great, I want to see the internship opportunities! I want to learn about their long-built culture and how strong their community is!"

Akih also locked in an official visit to Miami on June 20. This recruitment will be challenging for the Trojans, as the Hurricanes are the heavy favorites, holding a 90.9% chance of landing his commitment, while USC sits at 2.2%, per On3.

However, Akih’s enthusiasm for his visit to USC gives the Trojans some hope of making a strong impression.

"I want to see how the life is outside of football, the networking opportunities and the academic advisors!," Akih said. "See the campus and to see how it’s like being in California!"

USC's 2026 class ranks No. 2 in the nation with nine committed players and has momentum in several players' recruitment.

USC is recruiting Favour Akih for a different spot

Favour Akih is the No. 16 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 9 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. However, USC linebackers coach Rob Ryan is recruiting him as a linebacker.

“They are recruiting me as (a) linebacker,” Akih said on Wednesday, via On3. “I love the new staff they got in and I’d love to be coached by coach Rob Ryan."

While USC is targeting Akih as a linebacker, they are aggressively pursuing California running back Deshonne Redeaux, who is the No. 12 RB in the 2026 class and the No. 14 prospect in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

The Trojans already have the commitment of four-star RB Shahn Alston in the 2026 cycle. They are expected to add one or two more players at the position and have extended offers to prospects like Jonathan Hatton Jr., KJ Edwards, Ezavier Crowell, Javian Osborne and Jonaz Walton.

