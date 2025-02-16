  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "I heard it’s the place to be!” Four-star RB excited for scheduled visit to Lincoln Riley's USC

"I heard it’s the place to be!” Four-star RB excited for scheduled visit to Lincoln Riley's USC

By Maliha
Modified Feb 16, 2025 14:47 GMT
Texas A&amp;M v USC - SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - Source: Getty
Texas A&M v USC - SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (image credit: getty)

Four-star running back Favour Akih is a top target for USC in the 2026 class. The standout from Hayes High School (Ohio) remains highly interested in Lincoln Riley's program and has scheduled an official visit with the Trojans for June 6.

Ad
"I am very excited to be in California," Akih said on Wednesday, via On3. "I heard it’s the place to be! I love the relationship I have with the entire staff as of right now. So being able to spend a weekend with them would be great, I want to see the internship opportunities! I want to learn about their long-built culture and how strong their community is!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Akih also locked in an official visit to Miami on June 20. This recruitment will be challenging for the Trojans, as the Hurricanes are the heavy favorites, holding a 90.9% chance of landing his commitment, while USC sits at 2.2%, per On3.

However, Akih’s enthusiasm for his visit to USC gives the Trojans some hope of making a strong impression.

"I want to see how the life is outside of football, the networking opportunities and the academic advisors!," Akih said. "See the campus and to see how it’s like being in California!"
Ad

USC's 2026 class ranks No. 2 in the nation with nine committed players and has momentum in several players' recruitment.

USC is recruiting Favour Akih for a different spot

Favour Akih is the No. 16 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 9 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. However, USC linebackers coach Rob Ryan is recruiting him as a linebacker.

“They are recruiting me as (a) linebacker,” Akih said on Wednesday, via On3. “I love the new staff they got in and I’d love to be coached by coach Rob Ryan."
Ad

While USC is targeting Akih as a linebacker, they are aggressively pursuing California running back Deshonne Redeaux, who is the No. 12 RB in the 2026 class and the No. 14 prospect in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

The Trojans already have the commitment of four-star RB Shahn Alston in the 2026 cycle. They are expected to add one or two more players at the position and have extended offers to prospects like Jonathan Hatton Jr., KJ Edwards, Ezavier Crowell, Javian Osborne and Jonaz Walton.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी