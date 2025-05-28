"I hope they add decommits and flips": Football fans react following reports of a possible high school feature in EA College Football 26

EA College Football 26 is set for a full reveal on Thursday, and a new potential feature is getting fans excited. The mood is high for the Thursday reveal, as On3’s Pete Nakos reports on X that the new game will have a high school-type feature. He tweeted:

“A source confirmed to @On3Sports that a high school-type feature will be in EA CFB 26. What that exactly looks like remains to be seen; we will get the full picture tomorrow.”

The On3 Recruits’ page on X also reposted a picture from EASPORTS College of three college caps on a table, reminiscent of many prospects’ commitment ritual.

The post included a caption asking:

“Will commitments and signing day return to the game?”

A fan, Coach Bradley, reacting under the post, commented:

“I hope they do and I hope they add decommits and flips. They also should add NIL budget to schools, so it’s more realistic to steal a recruit.”

Another fan, Brady, also commented:

“If I spend 100 hours recruiting a kid just to watch him throw my team’s hat off the screen I’m gonna be livid.”

In the same vein, Javelinjoe wrote:

“Would love to see a fake hat selection option.”

A tweep, H.D.A. wrote:

“EA will also only tell the world how much the school with the hat in the middle is paying their recruits.”

A fan named Jacob Schmidt added a comment, asking:

“Can I throw a team’s hat across the room though?”

Meanwhile, Ray Skytalker commented:

“They also need to allow decommits and flips.”

Bryce Underwood debuts on the cover of EA College Football 26

Fans are patiently waiting to confirm what the high school-style feature in the EA College Football 26 video game will be. In the meantime, a former high school standout has already made history, getting featured on the cover of the game even before his first-ever scrimmage in college football.

Michigan enrollee Bryce Underwood appeared on the cover of the EA College Football 26 deluxe cover, along with several other players and coaches. This piece of achievement made him the first ever true freshman to be featured on the video game’s cover.

Underwood signed for Michigan last year after flipping his commitment from the LSU Tigers weeks before the early signing period. The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, he became the highest-ranked Michigan signee last year.

