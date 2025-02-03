“I just really like how they run things around here": 2026 class prospect recaps visit to Hugh Freeze's Auburn

Four-star tight end Kaiden Prothro remains highly interested in Auburn as a top prospect in the 2026 class. The Bowdon High School (Georgia) standout visited Hugh Freeze's program on Saturday and left impressed.

“I just really like how they run things around here, the coaches are great, and I feel like they use their tight ends a good amount here," Protho told Auburn Live.

Prothro has been a big name in Bowdon’s success, helping the school win championships in each of the last three seasons. In the Red Devils' GHSA A-D2 state championship win over Brooks County on Dec. 16, he recorded three receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. He finished the season with 56 catches for 1,203 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Protho is the No. 2 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is a multi-sport athlete, excelling in basketball and baseball in addition to football.

This phenomenal player profile makes Protho a hot candidate in the recruitment world. However, Prothro told On3's Chad Simmons that Auburn is among the schools recruiting him the hardest, along with Georgia, Alabama and Florida State. He plans to return to AU in the spring.

Tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua is recruiting Protho at Auburn. As of now, On3 gives Georgia the leading spot in his recruitment with a 26.3% chance of securing his commitment, and the Tigers trail at 19.2%.

Kaiden Prothro raves about Auburn's potential

Kaiden Prothro has always been high on Auburn and made multiple visits to Plains last year, including a gameday trip for the Tigers' game with Arkansas on Sept. 21, which they lost 24-14. Despite witnessing the loss and Auburn's season ending with a 2-6 record in the Southeastern Conference, he keeps his trust in the program's potential.

“In the future, they’re going to be great," Prothro told On3. "I can see that they’re going to be a great team in the next couple of years with a top recruiting class and some great guys coming in. I really like that about Auburn.”

Prothro has the versatility to play either tight end or wide receiver at the college level. His potential addition will be another big win for the Tigers' 2026 class, which ranks No. 1 in the nation with six committed players.

