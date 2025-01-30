“I just thank God for the opportunity": Four-star DL gets nostalgic after receiving offer from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker is among the few prospects in the 2027 class to receive a ranking from major recruiting services despite still being a sophomore. The Choctaw County High School (Mississippi) standout is also gaining attention from college programs and added his latest scholarship from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama on Monday.

“It really means a lot because I used to always watch them on television and now they are offering me and wanting me to come play for them,” Shumaker said, via Touchdown Alabama, following the offer. “I just thank God for the opportunity.”

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound prospect is being recruited by Alabama’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach. Despite playing only five full games as a sophomore, he made a huge impact for Choctaw County in the 2024 season.

Shumaker finished the season with 59 tackles (14 assisted), 18 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one touchdown and three pass breakups. He is the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi, the No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 9 recruit in the nation.

Before receiving Alabama’s offer, Shumaker had already picked up offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Louisiana-Monroe, Mississippi State and Florida State.

Ben’Jarvius Shumaker on Alabama as a potential destination

Ben’Jarvius Shumaker just completed his sophomore season and still has plenty of time to consider his college destination. However, Alabama strongly entered his recruitment with Monday's scholarship.

Despite a coaching transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer, Alabama ended the 2024 season with a 9-4 record. The program didn’t fully meet expectations, but Shumaker remains confident in its storied history.

"From the outside looking in, it looks like a great program,” Shumaker told Touchdown Alabama. "I know a lot of players in the NFL that came from Alabama, which means they are doing something good.”

Shumaker's potential commitment can give a big boost to Alabama's 2027 class, which has two committed players: edge rusher JaBarrius Garror and athlete Alexander Ward.

Besides Shumaker, the Crimson Tide also offered multiple other defensive linemen in this cycle, including Donivan Moore, Elija Harmon and Amari Vickerson. Among them, Moore is an in-state prospect and trending toward the school.

