  • "I know their history with elite players at my position": Ryan Day's Ohio State pursues five-star 2027 DL after early offer

By Maliha
Modified Mar 06, 2025 11:53 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 20 CFP National Championship - Notre Dame vs Ohio State - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 20 CFP National Championship - Notre Dame vs Ohio State - Source: Getty

Securing a three-star ranking as a sophomore is a challenge for most prospects, but defensive lineman Richard Wesley is an exception. He has already earned a coveted five-star rating from Rivals. Ryan Day's Ohio State made him a priority and targeted him early, and Wesley was sent an offer by defensive line coach Larry Johnson on Monday.

With this offer, Wesley becomes the fourth defensive end Ohio State has targeted in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and he fully understands the significance of the opportunity.

"I know their history with elite players at my position like the Bosas and Chase Young," Wesley told Rivals. "So I am pleased to have the opportunity to play for such a good program."
Ohio State has produced some of the most dominant defensive linemen in recent history. Joey Bosa was a two-time consensus All-American, Nick Bosa won the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year award in 2017, and Chase Young collected eight major individual honors during his standout 2019 season. All three were later named to the BTN’s Big Ten Football All-Decade Team in 2020.

As for Wesley, he attends Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, California. As a sophomore in the 2024 season, he recorded nine sacks, 44 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two pass deflections.

In-state USC is considered the leader in Richard Wesley's recruitment. However, if Ohio State pushes hard, they could add him to their legacy of elite defensive linemen.

Ohio State also offered two more defensive prospects this week

Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson offered four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound standout from Duncanville High School (Texas) is the No. 27 prospect in the state and the No. 27 edge rusher in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Barnes also holds offers from schools SMU, Georgia, Toledo, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Baylor, Texas Tech, California and Arizona State. As of now, the in-state Mustangs are considered the leader in his recruitment.

Another defensive prospect to secure an offer from the Buckeyes on Monday was four-star cornerback Camren Hamiel. OSU Safeties coach Matt Guerrieri extended the scholarship to the Desert Edge High School (Arizona) standout.

Hamiel is the No. 1 recruit in Arizona and the No. 27 cornerback in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Michigan State is considered the early leader in his recruitment but faces fierce competition.

Edited by John Maxwell
