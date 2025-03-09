No. 4-ranked prospect Nate Ament is one of the few Class of 2025 prospects who is yet to announce his commitment to any college program.

The five-star Highland High School forward joined former NBA star Austin Rivers on Saturday's episode of the "Ringer NBA" podcast, where he discussed his college options, upcoming decisions, NIL deals and more.

Speaking on his NIL deal with Reebok, Nate was asked how he felt about being the face of a re-emerging brand like Reebok:

"It's super cool because I could have a lasting impact on a brand that is so much bigger than me and I have really, I know nothing about the impact it had when I was younger, and to be able to be chosen as one of those guys to bring it back is super cool." (7:06-7:25)

Nate was also asked about how he manages to balance handling brand deals with his development on the court while still enjoying being a kid:

"The first part and the most important part is just my circle. You guys have met Derek (Nate's agent) but you guys haven't met my family. Me and Derek's relationship is really special 'coz I let him handle a lot of the off the court stuff, all the brand deals." (6:05-6:20)

"But first things first, before meeting Derek, I just had to make sure he had a good understanding of who I am as a kid, my values, so that any deal he does with me or any deals he brings me with, he knows that aligns with my values and who I am." (6:20-6:29)

Nate also touched on the role his family, specifically his brothers, play in keeping him grounded:

"Another part is, like my brothers, I have three older brothers, so they keep me grounded and stuff, and you know, just a part of it was how I was raised as, you know, my parents, they always taught me to be humble, caring. (6:31-6:48)

"I can tell you, we want you": Former NBA star Austin Rivers urges Nate Ament to consider Duke

In the same podcast, former NBA star Austin Rivers, who played at Duke in the 2011-12 season, encouraged Nate Ament to consider committing to the Blue Devils as he nears his college decision:

"I can tell you, we want you, we want you, that's clear. (Duke coach) Jon (Scheyer) already told me to press you, all right. It's fully on. Listen, come to the show. They got more games on ESPN than the Lakers. They got more games on national television than the Knicks. It's the truth." (14:41-14:59)

The Blue Devils have already landed four 2025 prospects, including No. 3-ranked Cameron Boozer, his brother Cayden, and top forwards Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia.

