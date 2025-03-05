"I know how picky they are": Four-star QB makes eye-catching remarks about Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star quarterback (per Rivals) Trae Taylor is emerging as one of the top sophomores in the country. The Carmel Catholic High School (Illinois) standout participated in Alabama’s spring practice this week and left with an offer from Kalen DeBoer’s program on Monday.

“It's Bama, it means a ton," Taylor told Touchdown Alabama." Anytime you have a school like Bama interested, you have to be excited and do your homework before making any decisions.”

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect is set to announce his commitment on Jun. 6. He holds more than a dozen scholarship offers and has narrowed his choices to five schools: Michigan, Illinois, Texas A&M, Nebraska and LSU. However, Alabama’s late entry into the mix could shake up his recruitment.

"I know how picky they are when it comes to offering a QB," Taylor told Rivals. "So I feel honored they offer. If need be I'll push my commitment date back to make sure I feel I have all my questions answered."

As of now, Michigan is viewed as the frontrunner in Taylor’s recruitment, but the Crimson Tide could gain momentum with additional visits. The Crimson Tide already has two commitments in the 2027 class: four-star edge rusher JaBarrius Garror and four-star athlete Alexander Ward.

Trae Taylor raves about the Alabama program

Trae Taylor has yet to receive rankings from some recruiting services, but Rivals lists him as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2027 class and the No. 12 recruit in the nation. Following Alabama's spring practice on Monday, he came away impressed with the program’s structure.

“The program is very well organized and great,” Taylor told Touchdown Alabama. “There was a ton of positive energy, and everyone is locked in.”

Taylor also had the opportunity to bond with Kalen DeBoer during the trip.

"He was easy to talk to," Taylor told 247Sports. "I thought that last summer as well. I love how he is handing his quarterbacks and the expectations he has from that position."

Taylor wrapped up his sophomore season in 2024 with 3,061 passing yards, 437 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns. A mighty junior season might update his status to a five-star prospect.

