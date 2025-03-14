"I don't know why schools keep offering me": Miami Hurricanes QB commit Dereon Coleman sends a strong message to college recruiters

Four-star quarterback and Miami commit Dereon Coleman has restated his commitment to the Hurricanes. The Class of 2026 prospect said in an interview posted on Instagram by 305 Sports on Thursday that his recruitment is closed.

He said:

“My commitment’s been shut down since I committed. I don’t know why schools keep offering me. I don’t wanna see no other schools. I only have one official visit. That’s Miami.”

Coleman committed to the Hurricanes in July after receiving an offer from the program a month earlier. He was offered after his impressive performance at the program’s 7-on-7 event in June. He chose Miami over offers from top programs like Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UCF.

Despite pitching his tent with the Canes, offers have kept coming in for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound quarterback prospect. Among several schools that have offered him since his commitment are Purdue, Arizona, Auburn and Wake Forest. Overall, Coleman has at least 27 offers, per 247Sports.

The prospect has constantly shown why he’s in such high demand. He topped other high school prospects from around the country, winning the MVP award at the Under Armour Camp Series. Before that, he was named On3’s Top Performer at the Battle 7v7 South Florida after leading Defcon United to the tournament championship.

On3 national analyst Cody Bellair described Coleman’s performance at the event. He said:

“Dereon Coleman came into the playoffs on day two of Battle Miami with some serious juice after a strong day one performance. And not only did he deliver, but he walked out a champion. His natural whip and ability to deliver strike after strike allowed the Defcon United offense to light up the scoreboard all afternoon.

"His ability to manipulate the football and make throws that simply other quarterbacks can’t make really stood out on day two, especially in the windy conditions.”

Dereon Coleman’s high school records

Dereon Coleman’s stock on the national stage is on the rise as a dominant force for his team at Jones High School in Lakeland, Florida. He led the school to the state semifinal as a sophomore, passing for 2,236 yards and 16 touchdowns.

As a junior, he led the Tigers to an undefeated regular-season record. He passed for 3,412 yards and 28 touchdowns as the team went all the way to the state title game before conceding a defeat.

