No. 1 2025 recruit AJ Dybantsa has not been shy about wanting to go to the NBA. However, he sacrificed much of his time to reach that goal, including his hobbies and social life. He admitted this during an August 2023 interview with the "The Field Of 68: After Dark" channel.

He said he wanted to be physically stronger and grow taller. There was another thing that Dybantsa admitted.

"I have no life, all I do is play basketball, I don't go out at all," Dybantsa said. (00:00:45)

Host Jeff Goodman then asked if he had any hobbies at all.

"I mean, I don't, I'm not a party or anyway, like even if I'll be going to my cousin's birthdays, I don't I don't even like partying," Dybantsa said. "But I don't go out of the house anyway." (oo:00:59)

Dybantsa's dedication to basketball also meant he improved much faster than others. He is ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2025 and has offers from BYU, Kansas State, Alabama, North Carolina, Auburn, Kansas and USC.

BYU remains the favorite to receive Dybantsa's commitment, although he has not decided yet. His father said he would make that decision in February next year.

AJ Dybantsa admits he does not get in trouble with his parents much

During the interview, Goodman asked Dybantsa if he ever gets in trouble with his parents that much.

"I'm usually only punished for like my grades aren't good, but ever since then I haven't done anything major," the Utah Prep star replied. "During school season it's wake up school, homework, practice, come back to sleep." (00:01:17)

When asked if his friends asked him to hang out with them, Dybantsa said he would tell them he could not go because of his asthma or find other excuses.

