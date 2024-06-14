Vernell Brown III, a four-star wide receiver from Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, has already narrowed down his top four teams. However, the Florida Gators have reportedly emerged as the leading suitor for the top prospect.

Brown is the son of former Florida cornerback Vernell Brown Jr. His top four teams are Ohio State, Miami, Florida and Florida State. He recently wrapped up an official visit to Ohio State on May 31 and just completed a visit to Miami.

Despite the formidable competition from other programs, On3's recruiting analyst, Steve Wiltfong, believes that Florida holds a slight lead. Wiltfong said the athlete's ties to the university, combined with his family legacy, might give the Gators a significant edge.

“I may give them the edge,” Wiltfong said during On3’s 'Wiltong Whiparound Show.'

“Talking to some sources this morning about it, there’s so much love for that family with Florida and his dad and grandfather having attended school there and played there. In the spring, we liked Ohio State. He had a really good official visit to Ohio State as well this summer.”

This weekend, Brown is set to visit Florida, followed by a trip to Florida State on June 21.

"But Florida — he’s coming off a Miami visit, Florida State is in there — I think is the program he’s always loved and envisioned himself at. I like the Gators for this young man coming into the weekend,” Wiltfong said.

The On3 Industry Ranking lists Vernell Brown as the No. 35 overall prospect, the No. 6 wide receiver and the No. 5 prospect in Florida. Meanwhile, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 38 overall prospect, the No. 7 wide receiver and the No. 4 prospect in Florida.

Recruitment outlets predict Ohio State as the leader for Vernell Brown III's commitment

Though Wiltfong marked Florida as the leading suitor for Vernell Brown III, Ohio State has also emerged as the frontrunner for securing the WR's commitment. Two 247Sports crystal balls and On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine favor the Buckeyes with a 71.0% chance of landing him.

Brown’s first official visit to Ohio State was this summer, and he visited the program once again in March before his official visit in May.

“As far as the visit goes, I really loved everything about it,” Vernell Brown told Eleven Warriors. “I can say that for both me and my family. OSU has done a great job showing me and my family why they are the program they are and show the way they do things. It’s a really good program and it really opened my eyes on this OV.”

Vernell Brown engaged deeply with the Ohio State player host, Brandon Inniss, while diving into strategic sessions with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. He also sought insights into the Buckeyes' offensive strategies and engaged in a conversation with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

The wide receiver was a two-way player and excelled on special teams in 2023. His stats from the last season include 70 receptions for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with contributions in punt and kickoff returns.

Brown also competes in track and field events. He is a two-time state qualifier in the triple jump with a personal best of 43-7.25 feet.