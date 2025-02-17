  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • “I like that he's helping his players on and off the field": Four-star safety praises Michigan secondary coach Lamar Morgan

“I like that he's helping his players on and off the field": Four-star safety praises Michigan secondary coach Lamar Morgan

By Maliha
Modified Feb 17, 2025 14:52 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 ReliaQuest Bowl - Alabama vs Michigan - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 ReliaQuest Bowl - Alabama vs Michigan (Credits: Getty)

2026 class safety Blake Stewart has been upgraded from a three-star to a four-star prospect by On3 following a phenomenal junior season in 2024. The Woodward Academy (Georgia) standout experienced a huge surge in his recruitment and received an offer from Michigan on Jan. 20.

Ad

Stewart has been pursued heavily by multiple coaches, but his strong bond with Michigan secondary coach Lamar Morgan has sparked his interest in making multiple trips to Ann Arbor moving forward.

“I like that he's helping his players on and off the field," Stewart told On3.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Stewart is the No. 22 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 244 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His potential addition will give Michigan its first safety commit in the cycle.

"Michigan is definitely up there. I'm still exploring all my opportunities, but Michigan is making a strong case for sure," Stewart told 247's Brice Marich in January.

The Wolverines have two commits in the 2026 class: cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile. The school is also targeting another safety in the Atlanta area: unranked prospect Kealan Jones from Sprayberry High School in Georgia.

Ad

Which other schools are pursuing Blake Stewart besides Michigan?

As of now, Georgia Tech is the leader in Blake Stewart's recruitment with a 20.1% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3. Texas and Louisville are also two major contenders in this race. However, his recruitment is far from over, especially following his breakout junior season in 2024, where he recorded 80 tackles, four tackles for losses, two interceptions and eight passes defended.

Besides Michigan, Stewart has received offers from multiple schools including Clemson, Jacksonville State, Ole Miss, Troy, NC State, Purdue, Florida State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Kansas State, West Virginia, California, Gardner-Webb and Delaware.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी