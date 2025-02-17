“I like that he's helping his players on and off the field": Four-star safety praises Michigan secondary coach Lamar Morgan

2026 class safety Blake Stewart has been upgraded from a three-star to a four-star prospect by On3 following a phenomenal junior season in 2024. The Woodward Academy (Georgia) standout experienced a huge surge in his recruitment and received an offer from Michigan on Jan. 20.

Ad

Stewart has been pursued heavily by multiple coaches, but his strong bond with Michigan secondary coach Lamar Morgan has sparked his interest in making multiple trips to Ann Arbor moving forward.

“I like that he's helping his players on and off the field," Stewart told On3.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Stewart is the No. 22 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 244 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His potential addition will give Michigan its first safety commit in the cycle.

"Michigan is definitely up there. I'm still exploring all my opportunities, but Michigan is making a strong case for sure," Stewart told 247's Brice Marich in January.

The Wolverines have two commits in the 2026 class: cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile. The school is also targeting another safety in the Atlanta area: unranked prospect Kealan Jones from Sprayberry High School in Georgia.

Ad

Which other schools are pursuing Blake Stewart besides Michigan?

As of now, Georgia Tech is the leader in Blake Stewart's recruitment with a 20.1% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3. Texas and Louisville are also two major contenders in this race. However, his recruitment is far from over, especially following his breakout junior season in 2024, where he recorded 80 tackles, four tackles for losses, two interceptions and eight passes defended.

Besides Michigan, Stewart has received offers from multiple schools including Clemson, Jacksonville State, Ole Miss, Troy, NC State, Purdue, Florida State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Kansas State, West Virginia, California, Gardner-Webb and Delaware.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback