"I was that little girl looking up to somebody": No. 1 WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez shares biggest factor behind her motivation

No. 1 WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez recently featured in a 25-minute-long documentary with basketball content creator Theo Udume, which took fans through a day in her life. In the documentary, which aired on Tuesday, Aaliyah spoke about her basketball journey, her love for the game, and the biggest factor behind her motivation.

Speaking on her motivation, she said:

"My motivation always is to keep going. It's the little kids um they just look at up to me and just seeing them after the game or seeing them during the game, calling out my name like that. It's kind of crazy because like I was that little girl looking up to somebody and now they're looking up to me" (22:05-22:25).

"I just don't want to like fail them. If I stop now then what would they think about me what would they think they can do, so I just keep on going for them" (22:25-22:43)

Aaliyah also touched on her work ethic and attitude towards the game of basketball:

"Once I started playing, I don't feel like I was ahead, I feel like I just wanted it more than everyone else like um I would, I would get in the gym I would push like even not even the gym we didn't even have a gym at the time I would be outside shooting basketball I'd work on like if even if I was in my bed like I was shooting I was practicing my form like it was more just I wanted it more than everyone else." (8:30-8:57)

Aaliyah Chavez's high school basketball career has been nothing short of legendary. This season, she's led Monterey to a 34-5 record, averaging 35.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 steals per game.

No. 1 Ranked Prospect Aaliyah Chavez Makes Finalist List for the Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year Award

The other five finalists include no. 2 and no. 3 ranked prospects Sienna Betts, and Jazzy Davidson, No. 1 ranked Junior Saniyah Hall and elite sophomore Kaleena Smith. The winner of the award is set to be announced on March 7.

