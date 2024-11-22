Mandarin High School (FL) wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. is a highly sought-after recruit. Many schools have recruited him, and a few college football powerhouses, especially the Florida Gators, are in the running.

According to Sports Illustrated, Florida has been recruiting French Jr. for quite some time as it was reported that he and other top recruits visited the Gators recently.

It was also reported by Saturday Down South that the University of Florida would be retaining head coach Billy Napier and that some of the funds from his buy-out clause would be allocated to NIL efforts. NIL has been a major factor in recruiting, with some players going to certain schools due to their NIL collectives and such.

Jaime Ffrench Jr. unofficially visited the Gators on June 23, 2023, but he recently officially visited Florida on November 15, 2024. With that visit, rumors surfaced that the Gators could possibly land the top recruit.

Although different programs are vying for a chance to get a commitment from Jaime Ffrench Jr., he posted on X on November 21 that he'll be visiting the Texas Longhorns once again.

Some Florida Gators fans commented on his post with their opinions on which school Ffrench Jr should go to.

Jaime Ffrench Jr. breakdown

Jaime Ffrench Jr. is rated as a 4-star recruit and ranked as the 8th-best receiver, the 7th-best player in Florida, and 48th Nationally in the Class of 2025, according to 247sports. He holds offers from schools like Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Miami and more. He's been committed to the Texas Longhorns since August 2024.

Jaime Ffrench Jr. is a versatile receiver who can play inside at the slot or outside out wide. The 6 foot 1, 185-pound receiver can be a problem for defenders to tackle, given how he works to get extra yardage. He's difficult to guard on the fade ball as his athleticism and height give him an advantage over some opposing cornerbacks.

Texas and Florida recruiting

The Texas Longhorns currently have 23 commits, two of which are 5-stars and they are ranked as the number 4 football recruiting Class for 2025. The Florida Gators currently have 15 commits and are ranked the number 27 football recruiting Class for 2025.

Texas has had quite the season as they're ranked #3 in the AP Top 25 with a record of 9-1. They will face Kentucky at home on Saturday, November 23, 2024. The Florida Gators have a record of 5-5 and face Ole Miss on November 23, 2024.

With the emergence of Gators quarterback DJ Lagway, could Florida get a flip from Jaime Ffrench Jr.?

