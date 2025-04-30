"I'll bring sum from the archives":$3.8M NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa responds to LeBron James' son Bryce James' dunk challenge 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (per On3's Industry Rankings), is set to join the BYU Cougars next season. The 6-foot-9 small forward wrapped up an impressive high school basketball career in 2025 that started at St. Sebastian in 2022.

In a viral Instagram challenge among hoopers, three players are asked to participate in a dunk for dunk challenge. Chatsworth's Velijah Miller nominated Bryce James, the son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, as one of the three players.

The Arizona Wildcats signee further nominated Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony - the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears and $3.8M NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa (according to On3). His story was reshared by Dybantsa on Wednesday.

"I'll bring sum from the archives," Dybantsa captioned his story.

$3.8M NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa responds to LeBron James' son Bryce James' dunk challenge (Image: IG/ aj.dybantsa)

While Bryce James shared a video of himself performing an off-the-backboard windmill dunk, Dybantsa shared a video from 2022 in his next IG story.

The Cougars signee also made an off-the-backboard dunk, however, he converted an Eastbay dunk and further nominated Bellmont High School's Isaiah Langham, Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas and Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac Jr.

"2022 tb," he captioned his story.

A video of the dunk was also posted on X (formerly Twitter) by another user.

"AJ Dybantsa has been a dunk monster since too long now.." the post was captioned.

With the top prospects of the Class of 2025 capping off their high school basketball careers and heading to their respective colleges, they will compete one more time at the prestigious Iverson Classic All-American Game on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va.

However, Dybantsa will not be a part of the game because of the dates clashing with his college enrollment.

A look at AJ Dybantsa's BYU Cougars before the next season

The Cougars signed two more players apart from Dybantsa from the Class of 2025. They also landed Dybantsa's Utah Prep teammate and four-star center Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess, the three-star power forward from Orem High School.

In the transfer portal, they acquired Dominique Diomande from the Wisconsin Badgers on March 29, Rob Wright from the Baylor Bears on April 10 and Kennard Davis from the Southern Illinois Salukis on Friday.

