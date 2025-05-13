"I'll be cheering for you": Kiyan Anthony's grandmom shares sweet message for VJ Edgecombe for the 2025 NBA draft combine

Kiyan Anthony's grandmother shared a wholesome reaction to wish the former Baylor Bears and Long Island Lutheran High School player, VJ Edgecomb, good luck at the 2025 NBA draft in April. Edgecomb only played a season for the Bears before declaring for the draft.

The Instagram page of LuHi Basketball shared a post wishing Edgecomb good luck on Tuesday, with the NBA draft taking place on Jun. 25:

"The draft lottery is complete. Wishing our guy VJ all the best in the coming month leading up to the NBA Draft on June 25th!" the post was captioned.

Kiyan Anthony's grandmother shared her support for Edgecomb in the comments section of the post.

Kiyan Anthony's grandmom shares sweet message for VJ Edgecombe for the 2025 NBA Draft Combine

"I'll be cheering for you VJ 🙌🙌," commented Carmen Elsa Surillo.

Both Anthony and Edgecomb played together at LuHi in the 2022-2023 season. Furthermore, the 6-foot-5 Syracuse signee also talked about sharing a room with Edgecomb in an interview with Jason Jordan uploaded on the "League Ready" channel in November:

“I mean for two years, that [VJ Edgecombe] was my roommate, so basically one of my closest friends, seeing him every day, staying with him every night, you know, being in the same room,” Kiyan shared. (5:15)

He continued discussing what he had learned from the 6-foot-5 Baylor guard:

“I just learned everything," Kiyan added. "Like how he approaches the game; you know how he wakes up every morning and how he eats, so I learned from that, and now I am trying to apply that to myself plus of what I already have from my dad, so just seeing him.”

Kiyan Anthony and VJ Edgecomb led Long Island Lutheran to elite status

Both Kiyan Anthony and VJ Edgecomb played the 2023-24 season together. In his senior year at the Crusaders, Edgecomb averaged 17.3 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals per game, leading LuHi to a 21-5 overall record.

Furthermore, he led the Crusaders to a 9-1 record in the Florida Nike Elite Youth Scholastic Basketball League and was selected to play in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Boys Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit.

Meanwhile, Anthony averaged 10.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest. He led the Crusaders to the Throne Championship and was named the MVP at the Jordan Brand Classic.

Anthony will be joined by Luke Fennell and Sadiq White next season.

