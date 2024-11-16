During Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, his son, Kiyan Anthony, finally announced his commitment to Syracuse over USC and other schools. Before that big announcement, however, his mom, actress La La Anthony, arrived on the podcast and talked about what it is like to be the mom of a basketball star.

This happened when co-host The Kid Mero asked what it is like to be a basketball mom, no matter how good her kid is.

"You'll fight anybody for your kid," she told Mero. "I will f*** somebody up for my kid, I don't play no games. Kiyan is always like 'Mom, you got to calm down,' like, I don't play about my kid right at all and I think any basketball mom would feel the same way." (13:03-13:16)

The Kid Mero asked if she would even fight referees over her son. She said yes.

"Oh I'll fight a ref, I don't care I don't care we got kicked out of a game," she added. "We got kicked out of a game before, but I mean obviously I don't go looking for trouble, but sometimes I feel like because of who his dad is they're just harder on him or just pick on him even more, especially the refs." (13:17-13:36)

Carmelo Anthony reveals ex-wife La La always has commentary whenever son Kiyan Anthony plays

Moments later, Carmelo Anthony revealed his ex was just downplaying what she said about her fighting referees, getting some laughter from Mero and Kiyan. The former NBA scoring champion also revealed that La La used to go "crazy" whenever Kiyan Anthony played.

"I played basketball and I've been watching his game for so long so I just have a real understanding," she said. "I'm not one of those people that's just watching, like I know exactly right what's going on." (14:31-14:40)

Carmelo revealed she does know what she is often talking about and La La chimed in again, saying that she always has a bit of commentary. Kiyan Anthony, who was right beside her while she was saying that, nodded in agreement.

Kiyan Anthony is ranked No. 35 overall by On3, as well as the No. 9 shooting guard and the No. 1 overall in New York for the Class of 2025.

